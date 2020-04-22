Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in northeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A suspect was killed Tuesday in an officer-involved shooting in northeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.
The shooting was reported around 9:20 p.m. in the 800 block of Gazin Street.
Police said no officers were injured in the shooting. It is unknown what led up to the fatal shooting. The suspect’s identity had not been released.
Investigators are responding to the scene.
This is a developing story.
