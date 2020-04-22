Man wanted in fatal Humble-area shooting arrested, deputies say

HUMBLE – Authorities have arrested a man wanted in connection with the shooting death of a man in the Humble area.

The shooting happened Saturday around 1:20 p.m. on Mesa Drive at Bender Road, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Cormain Deshun Cannady, 28, was heading eastbound on Bender when someone opened fire on his vehicle causing it to hit a nearby power pole, deputies said.

When authorities arrived, they found Cannady inside the vehicle with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told authorities they heard gunshots shortly before Cannady’s vehicle crashed and saw a man running into a neighborhood just north of Bender, deputies said.

Authorities were able to identify that man as Barry Lockhart using witness statements and surveillance footage.

Lockhart was arrested Tuesday and murder charges against him are pending, deputies said.