KPRC 2 anchors, reporters share look into their at-home studio set-ups
HOUSTON – KPRC 2 anchors and reporters have worked from home throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
But how do they do it?
Take a look inside each at-home studio set-up from some of our seasoned journalists.
Dominique Sachse:
The KPRC2 / Click2Houston crew descended upon my home today. Ready for home broadcast when deemed necessary #kprc2Posted by KPRC2 Dominique Sachse on Thursday, April 2, 2020
Eric Braate:
This is my home office/studio. I’m going on five weeks working from home. The commute may be short, but I’m finding...Posted by KPRC2 Eric Braate on Wednesday, April 8, 2020
Haley Hernandez:
Frank Billingsley:
My work from home weather office and studio! Sound up!Posted by KPRC2 Frank Billingsley on Monday, April 6, 2020
