Local News

KPRC 2 anchors, reporters share look into their at-home studio set-ups

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 anchors and reporters have worked from home throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

But how do they do it?

Take a look inside each at-home studio set-up from some of our seasoned journalists.

Dominique Sachse:

The KPRC2 / Click2Houston crew descended upon my home today. Ready for home broadcast when deemed necessary #kprc2

Posted by KPRC2 Dominique Sachse on Thursday, April 2, 2020

Eric Braate:

This is my home office/studio. I’m going on five weeks working from home. The commute may be short, but I’m finding...

Posted by KPRC2 Eric Braate on Wednesday, April 8, 2020

Haley Hernandez:

Frank Billingsley:

My work from home weather office and studio! Sound up!

Posted by KPRC2 Frank Billingsley on Monday, April 6, 2020

