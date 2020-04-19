80ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Local News

Show your love for Houston in your home with this cool map wall print

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Tags: Local, Houston, Maps, Decor, community
Native Maps sells a visual map of Houston that includes each neighborhood of the metropolitan.
Native Maps sells a visual map of Houston that includes each neighborhood of the metropolitan. (Native Maps)

HOUSTON – Miss all the neighborhoods of Houston you’d pass through on your commute to work?

Show off your love for Houston and all of its diverse communities with a decorative wall print.

Native Maps sells a visual map of Houston that includes each neighborhood of the metropolitan.

photo
(Native Maps)

For a limited time, you can save 20% with promo code #StayHome.

Maps are printed in various color combinations to match every households’ aesthetic.

The wall print is available in sizes 16’x20′ and 18’x24′ and start at $35.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: