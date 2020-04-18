Ask 2: Should taking ibuprofen be avoided during the coronavirus outbreak?
Question: Is it true that people should not take ibuprofen? I read that ibuprofen enhances coronavirus and is dangerous to take.
Answer: As of late March, the World Health Organization does not recommend those experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to avoid taking ibuprofen.
Ibuprofen is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug commonly used to treat headaches, fever, and pain.
According to WHO, there is no evidence that the use of ibuprofen worsens symptoms of COVID-19.
Q: Could #ibuprofen worsen disease for people with #COVID19?— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 18, 2020
A: Based on currently available information, WHO does not recommend against the use of of ibuprofen. pic.twitter.com/n39DFt2amF
