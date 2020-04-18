74ºF

Ask 2: Should taking ibuprofen be avoided during the coronavirus outbreak?

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

This Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 photo shows tablets of ibuprofen in New York. In late March 2020, the World Health Organization and other leading agencies say there is no evidence to support the suggestion that taking ibuprofen might worsen the symptoms of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)
At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Is it true that people should not take ibuprofen? I read that ibuprofen enhances coronavirus and is dangerous to take.

Answer: As of late March, the World Health Organization does not recommend those experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to avoid taking ibuprofen.

Ibuprofen is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug commonly used to treat headaches, fever, and pain.

According to WHO, there is no evidence that the use of ibuprofen worsens symptoms of COVID-19.

