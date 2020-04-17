61ºF

San Antonio, Dallas County residents will have to wear masks in public

Drew Grande, 40, of Cranston, R.I., wears a protective mask over of concerns about the coronavirus outside his home, Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in Cranston. Grande began a log for contact tracing on his smartphone at the beginning of April, after he heard Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo urge residents to start out of concern about the spread of the coronavirus. If Im going out to the store, Ill put the date, what store I went to, and then the time I was there, he said (AP Photo/Steven Senne) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved)

Dallas County and the city of San Antonio issued new cloth mask requirements Thursday.

Dallas County Judge Judge Clay Jenkins said in a news release that people going to essential businesses and using public transportation will have to wear face masks starting Saturday. The announcement came as the county marked its fiftieth death from the new coronavirus and surpassed the 2,000 mark of people infected.

In San Antonio, Mayor Ron Nirenberg updated the city’s stay-at-home order to resemble Austin’s mask policy. It states people over 10 years old or older must cover their nose and mouth with cloth when in public where it is difficult to stay at a six-foot distance from other people, like grocery stores. — Jolie McCullough

