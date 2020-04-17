Coronavirus cases in Texas: State reports 17,371 cases and 428 deaths on Friday

Texas reported 916 more cases of the new coronavirus Friday, an increase of about 6% over the previous day, bringing the total number of known cases to 17,371. One new county reported its first case Friday; three-quarters of the state’s 254 counties have reported at least one case.

Harris County has reported the most cases, 4,306, followed by Dallas County, which has reported 2,066 cases. See maps of the latest cases numbers for each county and case rates per 1,000 residents.

The state has reported 35 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 428 — an increase of about 9% from Thursday. Harris County reported five additional deaths, bringing its total to 63 deaths, more than any other county.

As of Friday, 1,522 patients are known to be hospitalized in Texas. That’s an increase of 63 patients from Thursday. At least 169,536 tests have been conducted. — Carla Astudillo