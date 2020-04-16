Texas is one of 4 states where landlords are evicting people despite federal ban

Hundreds of renters have been displaced for failing to pay rent amid the global crisis, despite the federal ban, ProPublica reports.

According to ProPublica, a review of records shows landlords in Texas still move forward to evict tenants from their properties, violating the eviction ban passed by Congress in March.

As the number of unemployed Americans quickly grew amid the coronavirus pandemic, the CARES Act banned eviction filings for all federally backed rental units nationwide in an effort to help renters who may have recently became unemployed.

The CARES Act prohibits landlords from filing evictions for nonpayment of rent during the pandemic.

The CARES act also prohibits landlords from charging tenants additional fees, but most of the eviction filings reviewed by ProPublica show that landlords sought late fees and legal costs from their tenants.

ProPublica found Texas is one of at least four where landlords are disobeying the law and still move forward to evict tenants from their properties.

Landlords in Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma also continue to file evictions, with no apparent consequence.