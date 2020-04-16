SUPPORT LOCAL: The owner of this RV says he doesn’t know how he’ll survive as he was counting on his rentals to carry him through the year

HOUSTON – Support Local spotlights individual businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and offers ways you can support them. We asked Houston businesses to share their story with us including how the public can help them. Here, we include their stories and how Houston residents can continue to support them during this time. Fill out this form to have your business included.

How did the business start?

“Late last year, after searching for jobs I took a gamble to spent the rest of my severance package on purchasing a motor home as an investment to rent or sell," owner Sam Asaf wrote to KPRC. “I lost my job in 2019 so I turned to rent out my RV Class A motor home.”

How is RV Rental dealing with current challenges?

“I had one booking last year and one this year, I had several potential bookings and they have all postponed or canceled,” Asaf wrote. “Now I don’t know how I am going to survive the rest of the year as I was counting on the rentals to carry me through the year. I won’t qualify for the stimulus package. I can’t file for unemployment either as I have not worked for over a year."

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

You can help this business by booking a future trip. To view its unit, click here.

