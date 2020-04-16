SUPPORT LOCAL: Bio-Safe Tech says it uses a product ‘approved by the EDA and CDC’ to sanitize and disinfect businesses

HOUSTON – Support Local spotlights individual businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and offers ways you can support them. We asked Houston businesses to share their story with us including how the public can help them. Here, we include their stories and how Houston residents can continue to support them during this time. Fill out this form to have your business included.

What is Bio-Safe Tech?

Bio-Safe Tech is a woman-owned cleaning company that offers sanitization and disinfection for businesses. Its leadership team and consultants consist of a group of experienced professionals with over 36 years of combined knowledge and experience in construction, remediation and health services.

What services does Bio-Safe Tech offer?

“We can disinfect your place of business allowing you, your employees and your customers to work in a healthier environment," the business wrote to KPRC. “Our trained technicians will apply a product that is approved by the EPA and CDC to kill viruses and approved to specifically kill COVID-19.”

Where is Bio-Safe Tech located?

Bio-Safe Tech is based out of Webster.

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

Visit bio-safetech.com for more information.

