WATCH LIVE: Mayor Sylvester Turner gives update on coronavirus in Houston
HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will make his daily coronavirus press briefing at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Over the past several weeks, he has continually stressed that Houstonians continue to observe social distancing guidelines and stay home as much as possible to help flatten the curve of the deadly virus.
KPRC 2 will provide a livestream of the mayor’s press conference.
