SUPPORT LOCAL: This construction company owner says she and her employees are not eligible for unemployment

How did the business start?

“My background is in sales and marketing," the owner wrote to KPRC. "I left my corporate job and started to help out my husband in his flooring installation company. They specialize in hardwood flooring installations. I started to notice a dip in business a few months at a time throughout the year. Financially, it didn’t make sense to only do one trade so I suggested he started to add other services. He was hesitant as he had no experience in construction other than hardwood flooring installations. Fearlessly, I began to sell the jobs and started to recruit subs myself. It took us almost ten years to get the hang of things and are still learning. I saw the opportunity in the commercial construction sector. Two years ago, I started to network my way into that sector. Needless to say, it has been a real eye-opener and a really exciting learning experience. We have been awarded several commercial jobs since last year. I’ve had to learn, plan reading, commercial takeoff, estimating, commercial project managing, you name it, I do it all. Last year we finalized the build-up for 'The Motion Stretch Studios’, both Spring and Vintage Park locations.”

What services does Envy Woods Construction LLC offer?

Envy Woods Construction LLC is a women-owned construction business that specializes in remodeling residential and commercial buildings. Its services include full home remodels and storefront build-ups. You can find some of its work inside the Houston Galleria which includes LuluLemon, Chico’s and Burberry.

How is Envy Woods Construction LLC dealing with current challenges?

“We have suffered canceled contracts and jobs have been placed on hold until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the owner wrote. “I subcontract over 20 people that have not worked since March 19. Since I work for myself and they are also 1099 employees, they nor myself would not be eligible for unemployment. Even if we’re not be mentioned, I hope this would raise awareness. I’ve heard so many people in my industry on the same boat and we are all left on limbo.”

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

Visit envywoodsconstruction.com to learn more about the business and its services.

