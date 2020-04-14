70ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Local News

Mayor Turner announces expansion of coronavirus testing to those without symptoms

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Tags: Local, Testing, Coronavirus, COVID-19
More than 500 high-risk symptomatic people tested for COVID-19 at Houston’s testing site during first few days
More than 500 high-risk symptomatic people tested for COVID-19 at Houston’s testing site during first few days

All Houstonians can now be tested for COVID-19, regardless if they show symptoms of the virus.

Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Monday the city is offering free testing to anyone, including asymptomatic carriers, at its two drive-thru locations.

Previously, those who wanted to be tested for coronavirus had to show symptoms and were required to complete an online questionnaire before reporting to a testing site.

Houstonians who want to be tested must first call (832) 393-4220.

The health department is experiencing a high volume of calls and is working to add more lines.

On Monday, the mayor announced 115 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths, bringing the city’s total to 2,239 cases and 18 deaths from COVID-19 thus far.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: