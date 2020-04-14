Mayor Turner announces expansion of coronavirus testing to those without symptoms
All Houstonians can now be tested for COVID-19, regardless if they show symptoms of the virus.
Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Monday the city is offering free testing to anyone, including asymptomatic carriers, at its two drive-thru locations.
Starting today, because we were able to expand the number of tests we will provide at each of our site, anyone who would like to be tested will now have the ability to do so.— Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) April 13, 2020
This includes those who are asymptomatic and symptomatic. #COVID19 tests are not a vaccine.
Previously, those who wanted to be tested for coronavirus had to show symptoms and were required to complete an online questionnaire before reporting to a testing site.
Houstonians who want to be tested must first call (832) 393-4220.
The health department is experiencing a high volume of calls and is working to add more lines.
Phone lines at Health Department are being overwhelmed with the volume of calls for testing. We are adding more lines. Please be patient. The testing will be everyday. st— Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) April 14, 2020
On Monday, the mayor announced 115 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths, bringing the city’s total to 2,239 cases and 18 deaths from COVID-19 thus far.
Today, @HoustonHealth reports 115 new #COVID19 cases, bringing our city's total to 2,239.— Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) April 13, 2020
I am saddened to report two more deaths, bringing the city's total to 18. pic.twitter.com/pRLH5HL4H4
