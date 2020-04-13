Texas lawmakers want to suspend bullet train project after company lays off 28 workers

Texans looking forward to the high-speed bullet train that would cut travel time between Dallas and Houston to under 90 minutes might have to wait a little longer.

Texas lawmakers are calling on the U.S. Department of Transportation to suspend Texas Central’s bullet train project after the company laid off 28 of its workers.

“It has become clear Texas Central Railroad simply does not have the financial resources required or expertise employed to continue with this project,” a letter signed by 28 lawmakers said. “To proceed otherwise would be an inexcusable waste of taxpayer dollars and jeopardizes the integrity of the rules making process at the Federal Railroad Administration.”

The letter was posted online by State Representative John Wray.

After laying off workers in March, Texas Central said in a news release that the bullet train project is facing delays because of the toll inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic in countries, such as Italy, Spain and Japan, where the company has partners, the Dallas Morning News reports.

“It’s disappointing that some lawmakers are focused on killing more than 17,000 jobs in this time of need considering the economic hit we’ve taken due to COVID-19 and declining oil prices," Texas Central CEO Carlos Aguila. “Texas Central is the shovel-ready project that our state needs now more than ever. In addition to providing a new, safe and efficient transportation option, this project has the ability to help jump start the Texas economy.”