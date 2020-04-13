61ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Local News

Rockets send lunch to Memorial Hermann staff on Easter Sunday

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Tags: Local, Houston, Rockets, Memorial Hermann, Easter
The Houston Rockets and owner Tilman Fertitta send lunch prepared and donated by Post Oak Hotel and La Griglia to staff at Memorial Hermann hospitals on Easter Sunday.
The Houston Rockets and owner Tilman Fertitta send lunch prepared and donated by Post Oak Hotel and La Griglia to staff at Memorial Hermann hospitals on Easter Sunday. (Houston Rockets/Twitter)

The Houston Rockets showed their appreciation to those working the frontlines in response to COVID-19 at hospitals in Houston.

On Sunday, the team sent meals prepared and donated by owner Tilman Fertitta’s Post Oak Hotel and La Griglia Italian restaurant to the staff at Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Greater Heights and Katy.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: