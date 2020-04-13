Rockets send lunch to Memorial Hermann staff on Easter Sunday
The Houston Rockets showed their appreciation to those working the frontlines in response to COVID-19 at hospitals in Houston.
On Sunday, the team sent meals prepared and donated by owner Tilman Fertitta’s Post Oak Hotel and La Griglia Italian restaurant to the staff at Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Greater Heights and Katy.
The Houston Rockets and the @TilmanJFertitta Family, The @PostOakUptown and @LaGriglia_TX are providing meals to @memorialhermann staff on Easter Sunday at locations in the Houston area. pic.twitter.com/V2iRk5lcDg— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) April 12, 2020
