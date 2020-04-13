Man presumed dead after boating incident at Lake Houston

HOUSTON – A water rescue ended with one man still missing at Lake Houston, officials said.

Five people were in the water in rafts when they overturned, sending the crew into the water, officials said. Three of the five were picked up by a civilian vessel, and the fourth person was rescued.

Houston Police Department and Houston Fire Department searched for over two hours to located the last person, a man in his 30s.

The search was called around 8:30 p.m., officials said. The man had not been located.