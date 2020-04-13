Here are 8 things to know about coronavirus for April 12

Here is a list of things to know about the coronavirus for Sunday, April 12.

No, the coronavirus is not the leading cause of death in the US, CDC says

Even though the coronavirus pandemic continues to take lives across the United States, COVID-19 has not become the leading cause of death in the nation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed to CNN.

False claims declaring that coronavirus has become the leading cause of death in the US have swirled as the US leads the world in coronavirus cases. Those claims are made by some experts comparing how many people die of coronavirus daily with the estimate of how many people may die daily on average of each leading cause of death, using CDC data.

Nursing home deaths soar past 3,300 in an alarming surge

More than 3,300 deaths nationwide have been linked to coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes and long-term care facilities, an alarming rise in just the past two weeks, according to the latest count by The Associated Press.

Because the federal government has not been releasing a count of its own, the AP has kept its own running tally based on media reports and state health departments. The latest count of at least 3,321 deaths is up from about 450 deaths just 10 days ago.

Millions of taxpaying immigrants won’t get stimulus checks

The $2.2 trillion package that Congress approved to offer financial help during the coronavirus pandemic has one major exclusion: millions of immigrants who do not have legal status in the U.S. but work here and pay taxes.

The government expects to begin making payments to millions of Americans in mid-April. Anyone earning up to $75,000 in adjusted gross income and who has a Social Security number will receive $1,200. The payment steadily declines for those who make more. Legal permanent residents, or green card holders, are expected to benefit.

Roughly 4.3 million mostly unauthorized immigrants who do not have a Social Security number file taxes using what’s known as a taxpayer identification number, according to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy.

Gov. Abbott extends disaster declaration for coronavirus pandemic in Texas

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed an order Sunday, extending the disaster declaration for all Texas counties in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The declaration provides the state with many resources to effectively serve Texans against the fight to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, according to the governor’s office.

The governor’s proclamation stated that the coronavirus poses an immediate threat of disaster for all of Texas.

US coronavirus cases top 500,000 as researchers say the worst is yet to come in Texas and Florida

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States topped 500,000 on Friday as health officials reported the highest number of death in a single day.

States like New York and New Jersey may have already passed their peaks this week, but Florida and Texas could see the worst by the end of the month, according to the IHME model.

Director of The Woodlands Township steps down to serve in the U.S. Army Reserve

The director of The Woodlands resigned this week to serve in the U.S. Army Reserve full time in the ongoing fight to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Brian Boniface, who has initially elected to the board in 2016, was recently called into action for six months by the U.S. Army to provide aide to areas heavily affected by the virus. He made the announcement during a special meeting via videoconference Thursday.

Petition calls to allow Texas breweries to deliver beer directly to customers

Texas breweries are struggling to stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic. A recent petition by the Texas Craft Brewers Guild called for the Texas Governor Greg Abbot to step in to help the industry and their workers.

Craft breweries are experiencing, on average, a 71% decline in revenue since closing their taprooms, according to a survey conducted by the Texas Craft Brewers Guild via Houstonia Magazine. The report also found 90% of the respondents shifted to a beer-to-go-only model, while 67% have reduced production.

See the organization’s list of recommendations here.

Easter Sunday services held virtually as congregations practice social distancing

Easter Sunday is a day for worshiping and spending time with family and friends. However, this year the celebration was limited because of stay at home orders put in place to combat the coronavirus. Most churches were empty, but the congregations streamed the service online or local TV.

“Jesus has risen from the dead,” said Bishop George Sheltz of the Catholic Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston.

See how Houston churches celebrated this holy season.