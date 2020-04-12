Director of The Woodlands Township steps down to serve in the U.S. Army Reserve in areas afflicted by coronavirus

HOUSTON – The director of The Woodlands resigned this week to serve in the U.S. Army Reserve full time in the ongoing fight to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Brian Boniface, who has initially elected to the board in 2016, was recently called into action for six months by the U.S. Army to provide aide to areas heavily affected by the virus. He made the announcement during a special meeting via videoconference Thursday.

"While this is a challenging time for our community and our nation as a whole, I believe the board needs to be fully staffed to handle the upcoming challenges," Boniface said in a release. "It has been an honor and privilege to serve what I consider the greatest community in the world. I want to thank all of our residents for confidence in me and allowing me to serve them for two terms. I would also like to thank the staff, our first responders, and fellow directors. You are at the center of what makes this community great, and may God bless you and keep you safe."

Boniface serves as a Captain in the U.S. Army Reserves as a Logistics Officer with the 348th TC B.N., according to the township's website. His full-time position is an Operating Room Nurse at Conroe Regional Medical Center.

He, his wife Nicole and their two young daughters have been a resident of The Woodlands since 2005.