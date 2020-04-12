SUPPORT LOCAL: This salon owner who started her career at 16 has found success by ‘always providing great customer service’

HOUSTON – Support Local spotlights individual businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and offers ways you can support them. We asked Houston businesses to share their story with us including how the public can help them. Here, we include their stories and how Houston residents can continue to support them during this time. Fill out this form to have your business included.

How did the business start?

“I started my cosmetology career at 16 years old through a technical program offered at my high school,” the owner wrote to KPRC. “I worked for many brands, hair salons and I decided one day to open my salon suite. I believe I found success with marketing on social media and always providing great customer service!”

What services does Salon Lux offer?

Salon Lux is a hair salon focused on hair extensions & balayage.

Where is Salon Lux located?

Salon Lux is located at 2181 Texas Drive Suite #222.

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

You can help this business by online shopping through the salon’s affiliate link with Olaplex.com.

The salon is offering free shipping on orders of $50 or more.

