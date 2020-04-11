This adorable video of a Houston police sergeant leading little chicks back to their mom is just what you need today
A Houston Police Department sergeant did his part to reunite a family today.
Even though that family was a group of little chicks who were looking for their mom.
Priscilla Thompson, who covers Decision 2020 for NBC News captured the moment on Twitter at a Houston park.
In her Tweet she said the sergeant also helped her after she locked her keys in her car.
A big thank you to @houstonpolice Sgt. Engelhart who not only helped me after I locked my keys in the car this morning, but also helped these little chicks find their way back to mom — all while making sure that folks know all @HoustonTX parks are closed due to #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/x3TX29xzwJ— Priscilla Thompson (@PriscillaWT) April 11, 2020
