This adorable video of a Houston police sergeant leading little chicks back to their mom is just what you need today

Houston police officer leads chicks to their mom.
Houston police officer leads chicks to their mom. (Twittter)

A Houston Police Department sergeant did his part to reunite a family today.

Even though that family was a group of little chicks who were looking for their mom.

Priscilla Thompson, who covers Decision 2020 for NBC News captured the moment on Twitter at a Houston park.

In her Tweet she said the sergeant also helped her after she locked her keys in her car.

