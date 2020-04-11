Houstonians, faith leaders adjust to distanced Good Friday, Easter services

HOUSTON – Worshipers and churches this Easter are navigating the new norm of keeping a distance as stay home orders remain in place during the coronavirus outbreak.

Staying at home during Easter, isn’t stopping Karen Jacobson and her family from celebrating and getting creative.

“We had our last supper around our family dining table, we celebrated with the bread and the wine as a family. So basically took communion at home which we've never done before,” said Karen Jacobson.

She says her family tuned in to an online service by their church for Good Friday and will do so again on Easter Sunday.

“We still feel that we are very connected to church, which is amazing,” said Jacobson.

The Co-cathedral of the Sacred Heart Parish, streamed its “Stations of The Cross” online.

Bishop Scott Jones, who will be preaching to thousands of worshipers from his dining room during Good Friday and on Easter day, says this year’s sermon is different but it’s what’s Easter is all about.

“Christians have faced difficult times before, we can face this time with courage and creativity,” said Jones