Lakewood Church Easter service to include Kanye West, Mariah Carey and Tyler Perry

HOUSTON – The Lakewood Church Easter service on Sunday, April 12 is going to be a big one.

Pastor Joel Osteen will be joined again by rapper Kanye West for the service, along with singer Mariah Carey and actor, director and producer Tyler Perry, the church confirmed to KPRC 2 Tuesday.

With the coronavirus pandemic preventing large, in-person services, all the stars will join Osteen for the service remotely.

TMZ first reported that Mariah Carey will sing her song, “Hero,” as a tribute to medical professionals and first responders who are on the front lines in the battle against COVID-19. The report also stated Perry will deliver words of encouragement for people struggling through the pandemic and Kanye will be back with his choir to provide music for the service. Lakewood Church later confirmed all the reported details of the event with KPRC 2.

Church officials also said the service will be pre-recorded, on Friday, April 10. Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña are also expected to tape prayers for the city, church officials said.

To stream Lakewood Church services and for more information, visit the Lakewood Church website.