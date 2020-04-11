Family-owned Italian restaurant earns $1,000 tip during coronavirus pandemic

HOUSTON – Founded in 1983, Cavatore Italian Restaurant is a family business with deep roots in the Heights neighborhood.

For years, Cavatore has supported small businesses and the local community with the Saturday Eleanor's Market, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the restaurant received a tip this week the owner said they would never forget.

"When this all started a few weeks back, we all expected this to end in two weeks," said Federico Cavatore, the owner of Cavatore Italian Restaurant.

Cavatore said his team is offering to-go orders. The revenue is about a third of regular business sales, he said.

"When I've got 42 employees, I can only rotate them as much as possible," Cavatore said.

However, he said when you are in a pinch, you make it do.

"During [a] time like this-- [I] keep my staff motivated and... provide a sense of calm for myself because they look towards you as a leader," Cavatore said.

Three years ago, Cavatore started a farmer's market on the restaurant property, inviting dozens of local and small vendors to sell their goods. Even during the outbreak, Cavatore made sure to keep this tradition going to help local neighbors get the quality food they need.

"It gives us a way to keep the product on the market. It also gives us a way to serve our community," said Janice Davis, the co-owner of Rockin JR Ranch.

"It's a much safer environment to shop in," another small business owner said.

People are making shopping changes and pulling out their wallets to support the backbone of the local economy.

"Because they're struggling just as much as everyone," said Oak Forest resident Charlotte Phillips.

However, one act of kindness took Cavatore by surprise.

"We were opening at 5 o'clock to take To Go orders [Friday]," Cavatore said.

Friday, his manager brought in a check a customer had signed for an order.

"The look that [the manager] had on his face was not the look that we typically get," Cavatore laughed.

It was a $19 meal. On the tip line, the customer wrote, "$1,000."

"I had to look at it again, and said, 'My God, someone just tipped $1000,'" Cavatore said. "It spread throughout the restaurant, and everybody started to cheer. You could hear it their excitement-- it shifted the tone."

The servers split the tip and were able to bring home hundreds of dollars that night.

The loyal customers reminded Cavatore to have hope.

“In times that are very hard, people will show you the light,” Cavatore said.