SUPPORT LOCAL: This roofing company says it’s willing to do work 'cheaper than normal’ to keep crew working

HOUSTON – Support Local spotlights individual businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and offers ways you can support them. We asked Houston businesses to share their story with us including how the public can help them. Here, we include their stories and how Houston residents can continue to support them during this time. Fill out this form to have your business included.

How did the business start?

“We started out doing contract work for Habitat for Humanity and we have been working ever since by word of mouth and business cards (the old fashion way),” the company wrote to KPRC.

What services does M C Roofing & Construction offer?

“We do roofing, roof repairs and construction of any kind for both residential and commercial," the company wrote. "We run a crew of five so we can do the work while maintaining six feet and are willing to do work cheaper than normal to keep our crew working at least three days a week.”

Where is M C Roofing & Construction located?

The company is based out of Crosby.

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

“Give us a call and we will continue to do our best work while keeping our distance,” the company wrote.

You can give them a ring at (832) 704-3494.

To view a list of other Houston businesses you can support, click here.