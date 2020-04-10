SUPPORT LOCAL: For this scuba diving store owner, there’s nothing better than seeing someone’s face the first time they dive in crystal clear water

HOUSTON – Support Local spotlights individual businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and offers ways you can support them. We asked Houston businesses to share their story with us including how the public can help them. Here, we include their stories and how Houston residents can continue to support them during this time. Fill out this form to have your business included.

How did the business start?

“We started in 1984 and have just hung in there through good times and bad," the business wrote to KPRC. "This is a pretty small niche business, but there’s nothing like it in the world. I love what I do, teaching people to dive or snorkel, getting them into the best equipment for their needs, taking them on trips. There is nothing any better than seeing someone’s face the first time they dive in crystal clear water full of really cool sea life.”

What services does W. W. Diving offer?

W. W. Diving is a retail scuba diving store. They teach scuba diving and snorkeling, sell equipment, service and repair dive equipment and sell dive travel.

Where is W. W. Diving located?

W. W. Diving is based out of Kingwood.

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

“There’s not much we do that anyone needs while this is going on, but we will be ready the minute it is over,” the business wrote. “Learn to dive, get a friend to learn, buy new equipment, upgrade or have your equipment serviced.”

Visit wwdive.com for more information.

To view a list of other Houston businesses you can support, click here.