Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl in Houston area

HOUSTON – Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl in the Houston area, officials said.

Houston police said they are looking for Genevera Jones after her father told officials he has not seen her in a long time. Police did not say how long Jones has been missing or where she was last seen.

Anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts is asked to call the Houston Police Department Missing Person’s Desk at 832-394-1840.