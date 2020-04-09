How to know if the park near you in the Houston-area is closed for Easter weekend

HOUSTON – With the cities, counties and state all having differing orders for public parks this Easter weekend, it can be confusing to know if the park near your home is open or not.

Here’s a list:

Harris County

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced that all Harris County-owned parks will be closed through the weekend. To see if the park near you is county-owned and thus, closed this weekend, check this map.

Houston

Meanwhile, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has not closed city-owned parks for the weekend but he is asking everyone to maintain social distancing guidelines. To see if your park is city-owned and open this weekend, check this list.

Texas

Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced all Texas State Parks and historical sites will be closed to the public. See a map of state parks here.

Missouri City

Missouri City officials announced Wednesday that all city parks and trails will be closed from 8 p.m. Thursday, April 9 to 8 a.m. Monday, April 13 to help minimize large gatherings over the holiday weekend. To see a list of Missouri City parks, click here.

Brazoria County

In Brazoria County, officials have closed “several” parks. See their post below: