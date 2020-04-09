Celebrating Passover during a pandemic

Faith during a pandemic is the focus of this week's program (KPRC)

HOUSTON – Brian Strauss, the Senior Rabbi at Congregation Beth Yeshurun, is a special guest on this week’s Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall. This week’s program focuses on faith during a pandemic.

Rabbi Strauss said Passover this year has a special meaning for Jews all over the world and could teach valuable lessons about taking responsibility and getting a better understanding of what the Jewish people experienced when they escaped from Egypt.

Strauss is joined by Ed Young, ThD, pastor of Second Baptist Church and Ralph Douglas West, ThD, pastor of the Church Without Walls as the entire program focuses on the challenge to faith and power of faith during the stressful times of this pandemic Sunday morning at 10 a.m. on KPRC 2.