Lowe’s giving employees break by closing on Easter Sunday
HOUSTON – Lowe’s is showing its appreciation for its employees by giving them the day off on Easter Sunday and closing all its stores and distribution centers in the U.S. and Canada.
Employees at Lowe’s are considered essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
The company wanted to make sure its associates had the holiday off on April 12 to spend with family at home during the stay home order.
To show appreciation to our associates, all Lowe's stores and distribution centers in the United States and Canada will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 12. https://t.co/f9eBAVjDwS pic.twitter.com/RCsacJWdT2— Lowe's Media (@LowesMedia) April 7, 2020
