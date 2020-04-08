84ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Local News

Lowe’s giving employees break by closing on Easter Sunday

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Tags: Lowe's, pandemic, Easter, holiday, business, money, consumer
An image of the sign for Lowe's as photographed on March 16,2020 in Farmingdale, New York . (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
An image of the sign for Lowe's as photographed on March 16,2020 in Farmingdale, New York . (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Lowe’s is showing its appreciation for its employees by giving them the day off on Easter Sunday and closing all its stores and distribution centers in the U.S. and Canada.

Employees at Lowe’s are considered essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company wanted to make sure its associates had the holiday off on April 12 to spend with family at home during the stay home order.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: