34 coronavirus cases reported among residents, staff at LaPorte Healthcare Center

HOUSTON – An assisted living facility in La Porte, Texas has 34 cases of coronavirus, Harris County health officials announced Tuesday.

Just four days ago, there were only five cases at the LaPorte Healthcare Center but as of Tuesday, 34 residents and staff members at the facility have tested positive.

“The facility is currently under strict health control orders that were issued to ensure appropriate infection control and prevention measures are taken,” officials wrote in a release.

People over the age of 65 and those who are immunocompromised or have underlying health issues are at much higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19.

The LaPorte Healthcare Center is one of several assisted living facilities in the Houston-area to report clusters of coronavirus cases.

Last week, Galveston County officials announced 83 cases of coronavirus among residents and staff at the Resort at Texas City.