SUPPORT LOCAL: Raindrops Vinyl Creations owner started her business to 'make ends meet’ and provide for her children

HOUSTON – Support Local spotlights individual businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and offers ways you can support them. We asked Houston businesses to share their story with us including how the public can help them. Here, we include their stories and how Houston residents can continue to support them during this time. Fill out this form to have your business included.

How did the business start?

“I started my business because I was a low-income mom who needed to make ends meet and provide for my kids,” owner Stacey Imboden wrote to KPRC. “I have found word of mouth and sharing on social media very helpful.”

What services does Raindrops Vinyl Creations offer?

Raindrops Vinyl Creations makes and creates shirts, decals, cups and more.

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

You can help this business through online shopping.

“Let us know exactly what you are wanting and we can let you know if we can make it and how long it will be," Imboden wrote.

Visit Raindrops Vinyl Creations on Facebook for more information.

To view a list of other Houston businesses you can support, click here.