SUPPORT LOCAL: This new dance studio is live streaming free dance classes for people of all ages

HOUSTON – Support Local spotlights individual businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and offers ways you can support them. We asked Houston businesses to share their story with us including how the public can help them. Here, we include their stories and how Houston residents can continue to support them during this time. Fill out this form to have your business included.

How did the business start?

The Institute of Contemporary Dance Houston is a new dance studio in the Sawyer Heights/Arts District with plans to open this spring.

What services does the Institute of Contemporary Dance Houston offer?

The studio is live streaming free dance classes for people of all ages via Facebook, Youtube and Instagram.

Where is the Institute of Contemporary Dance Houston located?

The Institute of Contemporary Dance Houston will be located at 1302 Houston Ave, Suite 300.

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

“We hope when COVID-19 goes away everyone will come join us!” the studio wrote to KPRC. Visit icdancehouston.com for more information.

To view a list of other Houston businesses you can support, click here.