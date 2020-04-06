SUPPORT LOCAL: Chuck E. Cheese’s Stafford location wants to ‘make it easy for parents to have a hot dinner ready for their kids’

HOUSTON – Support Local spotlights individual businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and offers ways you can support them. We asked Houston businesses to share their story with us including how the public can help them. Here, we include their stories and how Houston residents can continue to support them during this time. Fill out this form to have your business included.

What deals is this location offering during this time?

“We want to make it easy for parents to have a hot dinner ready for their kids," assistant manager Jennifer Gonzalez wrote to KPRC. “As of now we are having specials for $5 large cheese pizza, $5 wings and $7 1-topping pizza! We do still sell other items on our menu including gift cards and some exclusive take-home party packages!”

Where is this business located?

This Chuck E Cheese is located at 11920 Southwest Freeway.

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

The Chuck E. Cheese Stafford location is open for delivery and takeout from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Saturday.

“We are taking orders over the phone and making them to be ready within 15 minutes,” Gonzalez wrote.

Call to place your order at (281) 575-9892 or visit chuckecheese.com to view the store’s deals.

