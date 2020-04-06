Mask magnificence: Stunning designs made by crafty people amid coronavirus

HOUSTON – Since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued recommendations for people to wear masks in public, the crafty people of the world have united in a common goal: sew amazing masks that guard against coronavirus.

Take a look at some of the crafty mask designs people are creating.

My kind, creative 11 year old decided to hand sew #masks for us + our neighbours. She’s always looking for the silver lining + how to help others. I love that she took this project on all by herself. Parenting during a #pandemic is bizarre, scary + difficult. #COVID19 #COVID19BC pic.twitter.com/0YOWc9pzHk — Tamara Taggart (@tamarataggart) April 5, 2020

Making masks during my break. My sister in law loves angels so this one is for her. #Masks #crafting pic.twitter.com/RLrPA2oDKt — Minnie Mercury (@MinnieMercury) April 6, 2020

When I do venture out, I’m covered with one of my mom’s homemade signature #masks. pic.twitter.com/7pkPfTyLar — The Daughter of Swords (@themoosetyler) April 6, 2020

#Masks Stretchy & Comfy, double lined... DM for orders! Many custom fabrics to choose from! pic.twitter.com/OqWQbLRSOa — ilovemelart (@ilovemelart) April 5, 2020

Profound thanks to the crafters of First Church of Christ Congregational in Bedford, who've donated more than 400 handmade #masks for our direct care staff workers & individuals in our Long Term Support Services division. Your support during the #COVID19 crisis is so appreciated! pic.twitter.com/v0gkdAKTW8 — BayCoveHumanServices (@BayCoveMA) April 6, 2020

My wife is working on some fun #masks for the family 🇺🇸✅😷 pic.twitter.com/yk70JM5XHK — @CSWNDan (@cswndan) April 5, 2020

This totally matches my personality lol



Avengers on one side!

Cuddly teddy bears on the other!



I’m one bad mamma jamma but if you feed me I can be a teddy bear! So what ya got to eat?



Drop a picture of you and your mask below in the comments!!! ⬇️⬇️#virus #masks #dropbelow pic.twitter.com/Egn0o7D7rJ — Micah Marshall (@passamicah) April 6, 2020

Our #COVID19 #masks are all set. 😷 Thanks to my mom for making them. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/Avwhe4K57F — Hali Who (@haliallen) April 5, 2020

Currently making #masks for those who want a little something but dont want to take the filtered ones from healthcare professionals. These help prevent the spread of your own germs when in public. Dm me for details if you want one pic.twitter.com/z6Dp4xzQRs — TransLunarArt (@translunarart) April 5, 2020

Advantage of making your own masks: you get to choose your own style. #Masks4All pic.twitter.com/ZdszxvEkSi — alcaeus (@alcaeus) April 2, 2020

#AllInIllinois Making masks. Another 29 finished and 26 more halfway done pic.twitter.com/YXTsl3xJDN — Chris (@snuffleupaGusR) April 3, 2020

These are the face masks she made before this entire thing started. pic.twitter.com/Ic0Yquj1Zp — CorLeon (@iam_corleon) April 5, 2020

making mediocre masks is my new hobby. pic.twitter.com/1bAxb3C0eL — 𝓋𝒶𝒻𝒻𝒶𝓃𝒸𝓊𝓁𝑜 (@lxcfxc) April 5, 2020