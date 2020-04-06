76ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

76ºF

Local News

Mask magnificence: Stunning designs made by crafty people amid coronavirus

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Tags: masks, coronavirus
A woman wearing face mask to protect against coronavirus walks past the closed bridal shop with a mannequin decorated with face masks, in Moscow, Russia, Monday, April 6, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
A woman wearing face mask to protect against coronavirus walks past the closed bridal shop with a mannequin decorated with face masks, in Moscow, Russia, Monday, April 6, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

HOUSTON – Since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued recommendations for people to wear masks in public, the crafty people of the world have united in a common goal: sew amazing masks that guard against coronavirus.

Take a look at some of the crafty mask designs people are creating.

Do you have an amazing mask you’d like to share with us? Leave a photo on our Facebook wall here.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: