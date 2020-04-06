Mask magnificence: Stunning designs made by crafty people amid coronavirus
HOUSTON – Since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued recommendations for people to wear masks in public, the crafty people of the world have united in a common goal: sew amazing masks that guard against coronavirus.
Take a look at some of the crafty mask designs people are creating.
Do you have an amazing mask you’d like to share with us? Leave a photo on our Facebook wall here.
Them: How extra are you going to be this year?— Strawbs_girl (@Love_lissa89) April 6, 2020
Me:#SideEffectsOfQuarantineLife #Masks pic.twitter.com/0woObtpwJC
Made masks for Providence Cedars-Sinai. Every bit helps #LAprotects #facemask #MasksSaveLives #masks #SocialDistancing pic.twitter.com/z762UdoDwU— sewcialtina (@sewcialtina) April 2, 2020
My kind, creative 11 year old decided to hand sew #masks for us + our neighbours. She’s always looking for the silver lining + how to help others. I love that she took this project on all by herself. Parenting during a #pandemic is bizarre, scary + difficult. #COVID19 #COVID19BC pic.twitter.com/0YOWc9pzHk— Tamara Taggart (@tamarataggart) April 5, 2020
Making masks during my break. My sister in law loves angels so this one is for her. #Masks #crafting pic.twitter.com/RLrPA2oDKt— Minnie Mercury (@MinnieMercury) April 6, 2020
When I do venture out, I’m covered with one of my mom’s homemade signature #masks. pic.twitter.com/7pkPfTyLar— The Daughter of Swords (@themoosetyler) April 6, 2020
#Masks Stretchy & Comfy, double lined... DM for orders! Many custom fabrics to choose from! pic.twitter.com/OqWQbLRSOa— ilovemelart (@ilovemelart) April 5, 2020
Profound thanks to the crafters of First Church of Christ Congregational in Bedford, who've donated more than 400 handmade #masks for our direct care staff workers & individuals in our Long Term Support Services division. Your support during the #COVID19 crisis is so appreciated! pic.twitter.com/v0gkdAKTW8— BayCoveHumanServices (@BayCoveMA) April 6, 2020
43 completed this weekend. So far I’ve sewn 70+ #masks pic.twitter.com/r2PPdKxDNS— victoria 🌱 (@vegggiemomma) April 5, 2020
My wife is working on some fun #masks for the family 🇺🇸✅😷 pic.twitter.com/yk70JM5XHK— @CSWNDan (@cswndan) April 5, 2020
This totally matches my personality lol— Micah Marshall (@passamicah) April 6, 2020
Avengers on one side!
Cuddly teddy bears on the other!
I’m one bad mamma jamma but if you feed me I can be a teddy bear! So what ya got to eat?
Drop a picture of you and your mask below in the comments!!! ⬇️⬇️#virus #masks #dropbelow pic.twitter.com/Egn0o7D7rJ
Our #COVID19 #masks are all set. 😷 Thanks to my mom for making them. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/Avwhe4K57F— Hali Who (@haliallen) April 5, 2020
Over 130 #masks for those who need them... free by the wife! #Masks4All #maskssave pic.twitter.com/IDNjsBB8cy— kimo exotic (@ChowKimo) April 6, 2020
Currently making #masks for those who want a little something but dont want to take the filtered ones from healthcare professionals. These help prevent the spread of your own germs when in public. Dm me for details if you want one pic.twitter.com/z6Dp4xzQRs— TransLunarArt (@translunarart) April 5, 2020
Anton the man(equin) demonstrates #SocialDistanacing in #style... my #facemask are available in adults and kids sizes and have metal wire in the nose bridge✌️🌈 #facemasks #facemasks4all #handmade #buckethat #CraftBizParty #coronavirus #COVID2019 #staysafe #StayHome #masks pic.twitter.com/YKoNOuhT6O— Stan&Gwyn (@StanandGwyn) April 5, 2020
Advantage of making your own masks: you get to choose your own style. #Masks4All pic.twitter.com/ZdszxvEkSi— alcaeus (@alcaeus) April 2, 2020
#AllInIllinois Making masks. Another 29 finished and 26 more halfway done pic.twitter.com/YXTsl3xJDN— Chris (@snuffleupaGusR) April 3, 2020
These are the face masks she made before this entire thing started. pic.twitter.com/Ic0Yquj1Zp— CorLeon (@iam_corleon) April 5, 2020
making mediocre masks is my new hobby. pic.twitter.com/1bAxb3C0eL— 𝓋𝒶𝒻𝒻𝒶𝓃𝒸𝓊𝓁𝑜 (@lxcfxc) April 5, 2020
My mom made me 2 different masks 😔✌️ pic.twitter.com/xg7vZvLAOt— harlow struggle tweets (@carrionkid) April 5, 2020
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.