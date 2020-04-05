Texas Black Expo provides emergency micro-grants for small businesses affected by coronavirus

HOUSTON – The Texas Black Expo is lending a helping hand to small business owners.

Through its Texas Small Business Emergency Micro-Grant Source, the nonprofit is offering grants to small business owners affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The Texas Black Expo partnered with several major corporations, including H-E-B, Enterprise Holdings, Chevron, and UPS, in an ongoing effort to support small businesses.

At least 100 qualifying companies will receive $1,000 each in grant funds, according to Texas Black Expo.

The grant portal is currently open. The first round of funding will be distributed by April 30.

The severe impact of the pandemic on Houston and surrounding areas has resulted in unprecedented losses for many, including thousands of small businesses, whose operations have been shut down to slow the spread of the virus.

“Small businesses are the backbone of the American economy, and like every other city in the nation, Houston area companies need every possible resource available to help them keep open the doors of their operations,” Texas Black Expo Founder and President Jermone Love said in the release. “In addition, families depend on jobs provided by small businesses, so we want to do everything we can to help keep the local economy healthy.”

Texas Black Expo also announced its forgoing all activities for its annual conference, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Texas Small Business Emergency Micro-Grant was created in 2017 as a response to the devastation small businesses faced after Hurricane Harvey. Since then, the fund has awarded $45,000 to assist entrepreneurs facing business interruption as a result of disaster or emergency.