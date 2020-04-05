Billy’s Donuts shop — known for its viral post of an empty store last year — now needs help during coronavirus outbreak
Houston – Houston’s Billy’s Donuts went viral a few months ago following an Instagram post expressing the lack of customers at the shop since doors opened. The post generated attention and helped the business gain more customers.
The shop is now dealing with yet another problem, the impact of Covid19 on business.
The owner’s son took to Instagram Saturday, explaining the shop’s current struggle and the need for his father to stay at home in order to be safe.
For weeks I have been trying to convince my dad to close the donut shop so he can stay home and be safe from the current crisis. Even though our sales have dropped drastically, he still refuses to stay home and goes into work every day to serve our community. I'm really worried since he is older and has a greater chance of not beating this virus if he does happen to catch it. I'm hoping to raise enough money to cover the cost of the donut shop for a few months of bills/utilities/pay employees so my dad doesn't have to work! I will donate the rest of the funds we won't use to covid19 research https://www.gofundme.com/f/save-billy039s-donuts GoFundMe link is also in the bio. If you can't donate please share so more people can see. Thank you so much, Billy
The owner’s son has started a GoFund me account to help raise funds that would cover the cost of running the donuts shop for a few months. The son is hoping to reach the goal of raising $20,000.
