New census data: Harris County is the third largest county in the US, but how does its growth compare to other large Texas counties?

HOUSTON – Harris County added more than 33,000 residents from July 2018 to July 2019 and is the third largest county in the country, according to new census bureau data.

As of July 2019, Harris County was the third largest county in the country behind Cook County and Los Angeles County.

Here’s a closer look:

Texas counties population growth (From July 2018 to July 2019)

Harris County: 4,713,325 (+33,280)

Dallas County: 2,635,516 (+6,166)

Tarrant County: 2,102,515 (+21,069)

Bexar County: 2,003,554 (+22,367)

Travis County: 1,273,954 (+27,382)

Collin County: 1,034,730 (+30,423)

Houston-area counties population growth (From July 2018 to July 2019)

Fort Bend County: 811,688 (+23,607)

Montgomery County: 607,391 (+17,621)

Brazoria County: 374,264 (+5,377)

Galveston County: 342,139 (+4,506)

For more information on this estimate, click here.