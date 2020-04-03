75ºF

New census data: Harris County is the third largest county in the US, but how does its growth compare to other large Texas counties?

Ana Gonzalez, KPRC Digital Media Intern

Tags: Harris County, Census, Counties, Population, Study
FILE - This Sept. 22, 2005 file photo shows Houston, Texas. Three metro areas in the Lone Star State had some of the biggest population gains over the past decade, according to figures released Thursday, March 26, 2020, by the U.S. Census Bureau. Dallas increased by 1.2 million people, the most of any U.S. metro area, followed by Houston, which added another 1.1 million residents over the decade. Austin grew by more than a half million residents from 2010 to 2019, the eighth biggest numeric growth among U.S. metros, according to the bureau's population estimates.(AP Photo/Pat Sullivan, File)
HOUSTON – Harris County added more than 33,000 residents from July 2018 to July 2019 and is the third largest county in the country, according to new census bureau data.

A July 2019 U.S. Census Bureau estimate shows that Harris County in that period of time added 33,280 people.

As of July 2019, Harris County was the third largest county in the country behind Cook County and Los Angeles County.

Here’s a closer look:

Texas counties population growth (From July 2018 to July 2019)

Harris County: 4,713,325 (+33,280)

Dallas County: 2,635,516 (+6,166)

Tarrant County: 2,102,515 (+21,069)

Bexar County: 2,003,554 (+22,367)

Travis County: 1,273,954 (+27,382)

Collin County: 1,034,730 (+30,423)

Houston-area counties population growth (From July 2018 to July 2019)

Fort Bend County: 811,688 (+23,607)

Montgomery County: 607,391 (+17,621)

Brazoria County: 374,264 (+5,377)

Galveston County: 342,139 (+4,506)

For more information on this estimate, click here.

