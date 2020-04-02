SUPPORT LOCAL: Houston medical center for patients with ear, nose and throat issues remains open during coronavirus crisis to ‘keep as many people to stay out of the hospital as possible’

HOUSTON – Support Local spotlights individual businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and offers ways you can support them. We asked Houston businesses to share their story with us including how the public can help them. Here, we include their stories and how Houston residents can continue to support them during this time. Fill out this form to have your business included.

What is Medical Center ENT Associates of Houston?

Medical Center ENT Associates of Houston is a group of physicians who specialize in treating patients with ear, nose and throat issues.

Where is Medical Center ENT Associates of Houston located?

Medical Center ENT Associates of Houston is located at 4101 Greenbriar Drive Suite #320.

How is Medical Center ENT Associates of Houston dealing with current challenges?

“We have made the decision to stay open and try to keep as many people to stay out of the hospital as possible," the center wrote to KPRC. “We are trying to keep the hospitals and urgent care facilities from having to treat ENT patients that would have no other choice than urgent care or a hospital if we were to close.”

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

The center is offering virtual visits for patients with compromised health and in-person visits for patients without fever or cough.

Visit medicalcenterent.com for more information.

