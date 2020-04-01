Toilet paper headed to San Antonio burns in Dallas County big rig fire

DALLAS – This is no April Fools’ Day prank.

A semi tractor-trailer carrying a load of toilet paper from Dallas to San Antonio caught fire Wednesday morning, KTVT-TV reported.

According to KTVT-TV, an 18-wheeler crashed overnight in Dallas County, Texas carrying some precious cargo - toilet paper.

The driver and his dog were not injured, but the truck did catch fire, burning the thousands of rolls toilet paper along with it.

All lanes of I-20 westbound were closed while crews cleaned up and towed the truck away.

A CBS 11 News crew spoke with the truck driver who said he hit a bump, lost control, and hit a highway barrier before the big rig rolled over. The driver said he was taking the load of toilet paper to San Antonio.