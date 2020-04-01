This City Council in Texas is forcing residents to cover their noses and mouths outside homes

Starting April 2, Laredo residents will have to cover their mouth and nose when entering any building that is not their home, according to the Laredo Morning Times. This includes offices, public transit and outdoor gas stations, per a Laredo City Council vote.

Those in violation of the order, which will continue through April 30, could face a fine of up to $1,000 if their mouth and nose aren’t covered with a mask, bandana, scarf or other fabric.

The Laredo City Council also voted to extend the city’s curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. to pertain to all citizens, not just juveniles. In compliance with Gov. Greg Abbott’s statewide order, residents can still exercise and walk pets after 10 p.m. as long as they comply with social distancing guidelines. — Clare Proctor