Congressman Al Green hosts webinar for small business owners suffering amid coronavirus pandemic

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 30: A security guard wears a face mask while standing outside shuttered shops and a 'For Lease' sign amid the global coronavirus pandemic on March 30, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. The city is planning to set up a field hospital in the Los Angeles Convention Center as a response to an expected surge in COVID-19 patients. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
HOUSTON – With the extension of the Stay Home, Work Safe order in Harris County, many small business owners are dealing with uncertain times.

Only essential businesses, such as grocery stores, pharmacies and food establishments, are permitted to be open with limited hours and altered policies during the coronavirus pandemic.

Congressman Al Green has partnered with the Small Business Administration to host a webinar for small businesses. Individuals will learn about the ways their businesses can get assistant.

The webinar is Thursday at noon.

Here is how to join the webinar?

Date: Thursday, April 2

Time: 12 p.m.

Webinar link: score.zoom.us/J/928722786

Dial: (346)248-7799

Meeting ID: 928722786

