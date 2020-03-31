Suspect tried to kill Asian American family at a Texas Sam’s Club over coronavirus fears, reports say

Asian American family

An FBI document says a man facing attempted murder charges for stabbing members of a family at a Midland Sam’s Club did so because he thought the Asian Americans were Chinese and “infecting people with the coronavirus,” according to an ABC News report.

The 19-year-old suspect admitted he tried to kill the family, according to a Midland Reporter-Telegram article from earlier this month. That paper also reported that the man is being held on attempted murder and aggravated assault charges.

The ABC News report Monday cites an FBI document that warns of an increase in hate crimes against Asian Americans as the coronavirus crisis magnifies in the United States. The pandemic started in China. As it has gripped America and Texas, the virus has unleashed widespread fear, anti-Chinese sentiments and outright xenophobia among American leaders.

Family members stabbed in Midland included a 2-year-old and 6-year-old, according to the document ABC News obtained. — Brandon Formby