SUPPORT LOCAL: Storage Authority on Walters Road offering discounts to new customers during coronavirus crisis

How is Storage Authority on Walter’s Road dealing with current challenges?

“We are barely a year in and it has affected us big time so any help will work! Whether you want to rent a unit for a month or for a while please come by we will treat you as family.”

Where is this Storage Authority located?

This location is near Spears and Walters Road in North Houston.

What deals can customers expect during this time?

“We want to offer 3 months at 50% off. No contact needed. But most importantly if they need it longer the original price will stay for a whole year guaranteed! Come check us out! We will even help by making sure that you don’t pay a deposit/admin fee.”

For more information click here, or give them a ring at (832) 777-7877.