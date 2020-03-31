Brazoria County reports its first coronavirus related death

HOUSTON – Monday Afternoon, Brazoria County reported its 79th confirmed case of the coronavirus, one day after a Pearland woman died from the illness.

Ellen Shaw, 79, had been in the hospital and did have a previous health condition that may have compromised her immune system, Shaw’s son told KPRC 2.

On Monday, Shaw’s husband, also tested positive for the coronavirus. He is reportedly quarantined at home with minor symptoms.

“Both of my parents, my family, we have trust in the Lord, our savior, Jesus Christ,” said Ellen’s Shaw’s son, pastor John W. Shaw.

Brazoria County issued a “Stay at Home” order last week.

The county of nearly 400,000 people does not benefit from a county-wide hospital district, so COVID-19 testing is carried out at hospitals and private facilities.

“We only have 425 hospital beds in the entire county for about 375, 380,000 people, so we just want to keep the spread down so we don’t overwhelm our hospitals,” said Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta on Monday.

UTMB Angleton Danbury has set-up a triage unit in a parking lot, other hospitals are expected to follow suit in the coming days, Sebesta said.