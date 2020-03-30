SUPPORT LOCAL: Bark N’ Sparkle taking all precautions to social-distance and still groom your dog

HOUSTON – Support Local spotlights individual businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and offers ways you can support them. We asked Houston businesses to share their story with us including how the public can help them. Here, we include their stories and how Houston residents can continue to support them during this time. Fill out this form to have your business included.

What is Bark N’ Sparkle?

Bark N’ Sparkle is a dog grooming service ran by pet stylist Brittany Bryce.

Where is Bark N’ Sparkle located?

Bark N’ Sparkle is based out of Clear Lake.

Dogs can be dropped off at the pet stylist’s home for grooming, or the stylist can come to you.

What precautions is Bark N’ Sparkle to limit interaction between the owner and groomer?

"I can set out a kennel for you to leave your pet on my porch as to have no human contact. I am practicing all precautions and extra sanitation procedures.”

How can you support Bark N’ Sparkle during this time?

“Business is at a dead halt right now.”

You can support this business by taking your fur babies to get groomed.

Contact Bark N’ Sparkle to schedule an appointment by calling (832) 988-9402.