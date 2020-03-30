Klein ISD superintendent addresses online class concerns

SPRING, Texas – This is the first official week back to school for Klein ISD students, and teachers are ready to get to work online.

While they are hoping to be back to school next month, the superintendent said they are ready to do this for as long as they have to keep kids on track academically.

In addition to helping kids in the classroom, Klein ISD said the food program will continue at several different locations. they have already given out thousands of meals to families in need.

This week, teachers will begin working with students online with lots of different tools, like online meetings and tutorial videos. Students will continue to get their assignments online as well.

Last week, Klein ISD did a “soft launch” and they were able to target issues and fix them before classes started back up this week.

“I think the biggest challenge is we want to connect and care for with our kids and this is a whole different medium and so you’re navigating what does that look like,” Klein ISD Superintendent Jenny McGown, Ed.D, said.

School officials say they are lucky to be able to continue to pay their employees during this uncertain time. They are also ready to help feed families until kids get back to school.