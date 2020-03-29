Stay active indoors: Here are 14 gyms, fitness studios offering online workout classes during the coronavirus outbreak

Due to governmental restrictions and ongoing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, many Houston area gyms and fitness studios have shuttered their facilities and extended or frozen their customers’ accounts.

But just because gyms are closed doesn’t mean workout classes are cancelled. Several gyms and fitness studios are streaming classes live or offering a cache of on-demand classes online, some free of charge.

Here are 14 gyms and fitness studios, some local and some not, offering online exercise classes so you can keep active while you’re cooped up inside.

Houston fitness studios:

RYDE Houston

The Houston cycle studio is streaming free full-body workouts on its Instagram account. RYDE Houston posts its class schedules on Instagram and Facebook daily.

Where: Stream classes live on Instagram at @rydehouston.

Website: https://letsryde.com/

The Atrium

The Atrium yoga studio is livestreaming a limited schedule of classes on Zoom. Purchase a membership or drop in for a single session for $10. A listing of classes is available on The Atrium’s website.

Where: Stream classes live on Zoom.

Website: https://www.theatriumyogastudio.com/

Black Swan Yoga Houston

Black Swan Yoga Houston is livestreaming its yoga classes on Instagram and on its website, offering six free sessions daily to clients and nonclients. The studio posts its class schedule on Instagram and Facebook. While the classes are free, the studio urges users to contribute donations if possible. A majority of the donations made while a class is in session will benefit the instructor currently teaching.

Where: Stream classes live on Instagram at @blackswanyogahouston or at https://blackswanyoga.com/houston/live/.

Website: https://blackswanyoga.com/houston

Big Power Yoga Houston

Big Power Yoga is livestreaming is classes on Zoom daily for members and nonmembers. Purchase a month-long, unlimited access membership for $50 or opt for a single session for priced at $10 per class. Those who sign up for a class will receive a code allowing them access into a Zoom meeting. For an updated class schedule, head to the studio’s website.

Where: Stream classes live on Zoom.

Website: https://bigpoweryoga.com/pages/houston-online

Beyoga

The Houston Heights yoga studio is livestreaming its classes on Zoom for members and nonmembers. Monthly members have unlimited access to online classes, class pack holders and Class Pass users can use credits to book a class, and nonmembers can book a class for $12 per session. Students who book a class will receive a Zoom link via email 10 minute before the class is scheduled to start.

Where: Stream classes live on Zoom.

Website: https://www.beyoga.com/

Boost Pilates

The Houston fitness chain is livestreaming one free, 50 minute pilates class each day on Instagram. The pilates studio posts its class schedule on its Instagram and Facebook pages.

Where: Stream classes live on Instagram at @boostpilates.

Website: www.boostpilates.com

Citizen Pilates

The Houston fitness studio streams free 30-minute full body classes on Instagram and Facebook. The classes are open to anyone and free for all. The studio lists its upcoming classes on Instagram, Facebook and on its website.

Where: Stream classes live on Instagram at @citizenpilates or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/citizenpilates.

Website: www.citizenpilates.com

The Studio FORM

The boutique Houston lagree studio is now live streaming workouts on its Instagram account daily. Each session is 30 minutes long and requires sliders (or washcloths), a mat and a towel. The studio posts its free class schedule on Instagram and Facebook.

Where: Stream classes live on Instagram at @thestudioform.

Website: https://www.thestudioform.com/

DEFINE Body and Mind

Define Body and Mind is offering members and nonmembers access to an assortment of workout videos, including barre, dance cardio, yoga, and prenatal workouts. The videos are accessible and free for all.

Where: Stream classes on-demand on the Define Body and Mind’s Vimeo page.

Website: https://definebody.com/online/

National gym and fitness studio chains:

Orangetheory

Every day, Orangetheory shares a new 30-minute workout on its website and on its YouTube channel. The workouts are free and accessible to both members and nonmembers. The full-body workouts don’t require any special equipment, but may incorporate everyday household items.

Where: Stream classes on YouTube, on Orangetheory’s social media pages or at www.orangetheory.com.

Website: www.orangetheory.com

Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness is live streaming “Work-Ins” at 6 p.m. CST on Facebook each day. Trainers from gyms across the country, and, occasionally, celebrities lead 20-minute workouts. If you miss a workout, worry not. Just scroll through the gym chain’s Facebook timeline to view all the “Work-Ins”.

Where: Stream classes live on Facebook.

Website: https://www.planetfitness.com/

Life Time

Life Time launched free online classes and at-home workouts on its website. New classes are added daily and include kickboxing, strength training, barre, guided meditations and more. The classes are free and accessible to members and nonmembers.

Where: Stream classes on-demand on Life Time’s website.

Website: www.mylt.life

YMCA

YMCA now offers on-demand exercise and sports classes on a new website called YMCA 360. Videos include instruction in Tai Chi, barre, youth soccer, weight lifting, yoga and more. YMCA 360 t is open and accessible to all, regardless of Y membership.

Where: Stream classes on-demand on YMCA 360’s website.

Website: https://ymca360.org/

Gold’s Gym

Gold’s Gym is offering a variety of digital workouts for free on its app and on its website. On-demand classes include guided classes in strength training, HIIT, bodyweight workouts and more.

Where: Stream classes on-demand at https://www.goldsgym.com/anywhere/ or access classes on the Gold’s Gym app.

Website: https://www.goldsgym.com/anywhere/

What would you add to this list? Do you know any Houston-area gyms offering online workout classes? Tell us about it in the comments or email us at click2houston@kprc.com.