Stay active indoors: Here are 14 gyms, fitness studios offering online workout classes during the coronavirus outbreak

Stay active with these online workout classes
Due to governmental restrictions and ongoing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, many Houston area gyms and fitness studios have shuttered their facilities and extended or frozen their customers’ accounts.
But just because gyms are closed doesn’t mean workout classes are cancelled. Several gyms and fitness studios are streaming classes live or offering a cache of on-demand classes online, some free of charge.
Here are 14 gyms and fitness studios, some local and some not, offering online exercise classes so you can keep active while you’re cooped up inside.
Houston fitness studios:
RYDE Houston
A special thanks to our community for the love and support you have poured out onto us over the past few days. You are the reason we LOVE what we do, and we could not do it without you.🤍 // Join us everyday for LIVE 30-minute full-body workouts on our page. Here is the current schedule: Monday - Friday: 12PM & 7PM // Each workout will be up for 24 hours so you can access them at any point during the day. // Let’s keep eachother connected, moving & happy. #rydeon
The Houston cycle studio is streaming free full-body workouts on its Instagram account. RYDE Houston posts its class schedules on Instagram and Facebook daily.
Where: Stream classes live on Instagram at @rydehouston.
Website: https://letsryde.com/
The Atrium
The Atrium yoga studio is livestreaming a limited schedule of classes on Zoom. Purchase a membership or drop in for a single session for $10. A listing of classes is available on The Atrium’s website.
Where: Stream classes live on Zoom.
Website: https://www.theatriumyogastudio.com/
Black Swan Yoga Houston
Black Swan Yoga Houston is livestreaming its yoga classes on Instagram and on its website, offering six free sessions daily to clients and nonclients. The studio posts its class schedule on Instagram and Facebook. While the classes are free, the studio urges users to contribute donations if possible. A majority of the donations made while a class is in session will benefit the instructor currently teaching.
Where: Stream classes live on Instagram at @blackswanyogahouston or at https://blackswanyoga.com/houston/live/.
Website: https://blackswanyoga.com/houston
Big Power Yoga Houston
#BIGatHome . Use this hashtag when you post about BIG at Home, our new live online classes, on your feed or story! Share the love! . 💥$50 ONLINE INTRO MONTH - Unlimited live online classes for the first month to try us out! 💥 . After that... . ⭐️ $10 per class to drop in ⭐️ $90 for a online 10 class pack ⭐️ $120/mo for unlimited classes . Affected by COVID-19 financially? Reach out to us and we are happy to communicate about your membership. AskBIG@bigpoweryoga.com ↩️ . ⭐️💥share #BIGatHome 💥⭐️ . ❤️We are stronger together.❤️ . . . . . . #bigpoweryoga #houstonyoga #yogisofinstagram #whybaptisteyoga #yogalove #yogainspiration #yogaeverydamnday #bigcommunity #community #empowerment #wearestraongertogether #texassizedyoga #communitycircle #bigcommunitycircle
Big Power Yoga is livestreaming is classes on Zoom daily for members and nonmembers. Purchase a month-long, unlimited access membership for $50 or opt for a single session for priced at $10 per class. Those who sign up for a class will receive a code allowing them access into a Zoom meeting. For an updated class schedule, head to the studio’s website.
Where: Stream classes live on Zoom.
Website: https://bigpoweryoga.com/pages/houston-online
Beyoga
🚨 ONLINE Live Streaming on all classes while the studio is temporarily closed. We are adding some new power lunchtime classes for the lunch power hour! TODAY We are live on ClassPass and if you are not a member it’s just a $12 online drop in! Want ON DEMAND classes? Join as a member this month and enjoy getting classes as you want on demand! . . We have LOVED seeing our friends from around the world! Practicing and expanding our community to Spain, Amsterdam, Germany and around the globe has been a beautiful experience. We are so excited to continue to BE with everyone inside our virtual walls and around the globe! DO YOU LOVE BE, tag a friend to #practice with you! . . We can’t wait to reopen our doors and until then keep showing up on the mat in our virtual studio! We are so blessed with all the #support we have received and for those of you that asked how you can help. #tag us in your live workouts, #flows and comment below by tagging a friend to flow with you for a #virtualclass . . #virtual #virtualtraining #virtualfitness #virtualstudio #virtualhug #virtualclassroom #supportsmallbusiness #supportsmallbusinesses
The Houston Heights yoga studio is livestreaming its classes on Zoom for members and nonmembers. Monthly members have unlimited access to online classes, class pack holders and Class Pass users can use credits to book a class, and nonmembers can book a class for $12 per session. Students who book a class will receive a Zoom link via email 10 minute before the class is scheduled to start.
Where: Stream classes live on Zoom.
Website: https://www.beyoga.com/
Boost Pilates
No reformer? No prob! Grab your mat, 1 washcloth, and a chair and tune into @nancycruzzin’s IG Live Mat Pilates class at 2pm 💙 It will be available to watch on our story for 24 hours. Need a #quarantinechallenge? @morganlmichelle has got you covered 🔥 1 push up + 1 squat 2 push ups + 2 squats 3 push ups + 3 squats 4 push ups + 4 squats 5 push ups + 5 squats 6 push ups + 6 squats 7 push ups + 7 squats 8 push ups + 8 squats 9 push ups + 9 squats 10 PUSH UPS + 10 SQUATS 9 push ups + 9 squats 8 push ups + 8 squats 7 push ups + 7 squats 6 push ups + 6 squats 5 push ups + 5 squats 4 push ups + 4 squats 3 push ups + 3 squats 2 push ups + 2 squats 1 push + 1 squat Psst. That’s 100 push ups + 100 squats 😉 #boostbabes #boostburn
The Houston fitness chain is livestreaming one free, 50 minute pilates class each day on Instagram. The pilates studio posts its class schedule on its Instagram and Facebook pages.
Where: Stream classes live on Instagram at @boostpilates.
Website: www.boostpilates.com
Citizen Pilates
The Houston fitness studio streams free 30-minute full body classes on Instagram and Facebook. The classes are open to anyone and free for all. The studio lists its upcoming classes on Instagram, Facebook and on its website.
Where: Stream classes live on Instagram at @citizenpilates or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/citizenpilates.
Website: www.citizenpilates.com
The Studio FORM
The boutique Houston lagree studio is now live streaming workouts on its Instagram account daily. Each session is 30 minutes long and requires sliders (or washcloths), a mat and a towel. The studio posts its free class schedule on Instagram and Facebook.
Where: Stream classes live on Instagram at @thestudioform.
Website: https://www.thestudioform.com/
DEFINE Body and Mind
Define Body and Mind is offering members and nonmembers access to an assortment of workout videos, including barre, dance cardio, yoga, and prenatal workouts. The videos are accessible and free for all.
Where: Stream classes on-demand on the Define Body and Mind’s Vimeo page.
Website: https://definebody.com/online/
National gym and fitness studio chains:
Orangetheory
Here is the first of many "Orangetheory at Home" workouts we'll be sending to you, created by the very same team that creates the in-studio workouts you know and love. We know you may not have weights or a treadmill, and you may not be able to go outside, so following these modified workouts can help you stay active, healthy and safe. Check them out in our link in bio. #OrangetheoryAtHome
Every day, Orangetheory shares a new 30-minute workout on its website and on its YouTube channel. The workouts are free and accessible to both members and nonmembers. The full-body workouts don’t require any special equipment, but may incorporate everyday household items.
Where: Stream classes on YouTube, on Orangetheory’s social media pages or at www.orangetheory.com.
Website: www.orangetheory.com
Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness is live streaming “Work-Ins” at 6 p.m. CST on Facebook each day. Trainers from gyms across the country, and, occasionally, celebrities lead 20-minute workouts. If you miss a workout, worry not. Just scroll through the gym chain’s Facebook timeline to view all the “Work-Ins”.
Where: Stream classes live on Facebook.
Website: https://www.planetfitness.com/
Life Time
Your favorite classes are now available anytime! Introducing Life Time Classes On Demand. Stream your favorite cardio, strength or yoga classes from your living room, deck, backyard — wherever. New classes being added every day. Tap the link in bio or head to MyLT.life to get started! #LTOnDemand #LoveYourLife
Life Time launched free online classes and at-home workouts on its website. New classes are added daily and include kickboxing, strength training, barre, guided meditations and more. The classes are free and accessible to members and nonmembers.
Where: Stream classes on-demand on Life Time’s website.
Website: www.mylt.life
YMCA
YMCA 360 is designed to help you and your family engage with the YMCA virtually from the comfort of home. Popular group exercise classes like boot camp, barre, and yoga taught by YMCA instructors are available now at no cost. The Y plans to release more virtual youth and adult programs throughout March and April. . Visit YMCA360.org to get started today! Link in bio. . . #YMCA360 #yoga #bootcamp #barre #virtualworkout
YMCA now offers on-demand exercise and sports classes on a new website called YMCA 360. Videos include instruction in Tai Chi, barre, youth soccer, weight lifting, yoga and more. YMCA 360 t is open and accessible to all, regardless of Y membership.
Where: Stream classes on-demand on YMCA 360’s website.
Website: https://ymca360.org/
Gold’s Gym
Gold’s Gym is offering a variety of digital workouts for free on its app and on its website. On-demand classes include guided classes in strength training, HIIT, bodyweight workouts and more.
Where: Stream classes on-demand at https://www.goldsgym.com/anywhere/ or access classes on the Gold’s Gym app.
Website: https://www.goldsgym.com/anywhere/
