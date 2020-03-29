80ºF

Sheriff: 14-year-old appears to cough intentionally on produce at Houston grocery store

A 14-year-old male Sunday appeared to cough intentionally on produce at a Houston grocery store, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet.

The incident happened at a grocery store located in the 5200 block of Aldine Mail Road, Gonzalez said.

“Folks let’s keep it together,” Gonzalez said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

