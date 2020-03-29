Sheriff: 14-year-old appears to cough intentionally on produce at Houston grocery store
A 14-year-old male Sunday appeared to cough intentionally on produce at a Houston grocery store, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet.
The incident happened at a grocery store located in the 5200 block of Aldine Mail Road, Gonzalez said.
“Folks let’s keep it together,” Gonzalez said.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Folks let’s keep it together. Our @HCSOTexas units responded to a disturbance call at a grocery store at 5230 Aldine Mail Rd. It appears a 14-year-old teen male intentionally coughed on produce. #HouNews— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) March 29, 2020
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.