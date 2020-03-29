H-E-B reassures customers that despite empty shelves, more products are on the way

H-E-B wants to reassure its customers that just because they are continuing to see empty shelves at several of its stores, that doesn’t mean some of their products are gone for good.

Many customers have expressed concerns to H-E-B about the possibility of them running out of supplies amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to store officials.

According to a new video in a tweet from H-E-B, despite the surges in demand for toilet paper, paper towels and other household items, stores are still working each day to restock and provide Texans with the products they need.

We’ve heard from our customers about issues that are on everyone’s mind. H-E-B’s President, Craig Boyan, has more on what we're doing with surges of demand on products, and how we’re working around the clock to get products to Texans as fast as possible.https://t.co/t8gzB5sQxk — H-E-B (@HEB) March 28, 2020

In toilet paper products alone, H-E-B says it sold in two weeks what it would normally sell in two months.

However, H-E-B says that it is still working around the clock to spread its supply across all stores and it is receiving more shipments of the high-demand products every day.

H-E-B is urging customers not to panic and not to hoard items.

“Customers... please don’t panic. We’re doing all we can to get more products to Texas and faster," said H-E-B officials in a video.

In the meantime, H-E-B has limited product purchases, store hours and is not accepting returns on select items to help relieve their supply.

According to H-E-B’s website, these items can not be returned:

Paper Towels

Bath Tissue

Thermometers

Analgesics

Disinfecting Sprays

Disinfecting Wipes

Frozen Food

Liquid/Bar Soap

Hand Sanitizer

Cold/Allergy/Sinus Medications

Vitamins/Supplements

Laundry detergent

H-E-B’s website also says it has implemented a purchasing limit on these products, listed below:

Food items

Hot dogs – 8 items

Baby formula – 2 items

Eggs (smaller than 30 count) – 2 items

Eggs (30 count and larger) – 1 item

Frozen vegetables – 4 items

Frozen potatoes – 4 items

Frozen breakfast – 4 items

Frozen pizza – 4 items

Boxed dinners – 8 items

Pasta – 4 items

Pasta Sauce: 4 items

Rice – 4 items

Canned Soup – 8 items

Canned Vegetables – 8 items

Canned Beans – 8 items

Canned seafood – 8 items

Canned meat – 8 items

Dried Beans – 4 items

Nut butters – 4 items

Oatmeal – 4 items

Cereal – 4 items

Powdered Milk – 2 items

Baby Water Gallons – Limit 2

Baby Water Multipacks – Limit 2

Non-food items

Acetaminophen – 2 items total (includes baby, trial and travel sizes, OTC)

Baby diapers – 2 items

Baby wipes – 2 items

Sanitary tampons, pads and liners – 2 items

Incontinence – 2 items

Bath tissue multipack (SA, Gulf, Border, Central TX, W TX, N TX) – 1 item

Bath tissue single roll (SA, Gulf, Border, Central TX, W TX, N TX) – 2 items

Bath tissue (Houston area) – 2 items

Paper towels: 2 items

Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays – 4 items

Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes – 4 items

Trial and travel size disinfecting & antibacterial sprays/wipes – 2 items

Liquid bleach – 2 items

Hand sanitizer – 2 items

Hand soap – 2 items

Aloe Vera – 2 items (Digestive Health, Skincare/Suncare, Healthy Living)

Hydrogen peroxide – 2 items

Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 items

Latex gloves – 2 items

Masks – 2 items

To keep up with the latest updates from H-E-B, visit its website by clicking here.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.