Montgomery County issues curfew, ‘stay home, stop the spread’ order

HOUSTON – Montgomery County issued a ‘Stay Home, Stop the Spread’ order which included a county-wide curfew Friday to begin at 11:59 p.m. Friday and last at least until April 12.

County Judge Mark Keough issued the order late Friday morning after the county said earlier in the week that it did not have plans to issue an order similar to the ones in Houston and Harris County.

The Montgomery County order applies to all residents and non-essential businesses in the county. People may leave their homes only for “essential activities” like grocery shopping or seeking medical help or to provide “essential government functions.”

All public gatherings and any private gatherings that are not in a home are prohibited by the order.

“Nothing in this Order prohibits the gatherings of members of a household or living unit,” officials wrote. “Nothing in this Order affects court orders or agreements regarding child-related visitation or custody arrangements.”

Most of the guidelines specified in the order are in line with the orders issued by Gov. Greg Abbott in the past few days.

A nightly curfew will begin at 11:59 p.m. and continue till 6 a.m. until at least April 12. Only people who are employed by “essential” businesses and people requiring medical care will be exempt from the curfew.

Read the full order below: